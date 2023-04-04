Pakistan SC strikes down poll body’s decision to postpone Punjab elections

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls to Oct 8, and set the date of elections to May 14.

The apex court, which acted upon a plea by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, asked the election body to reinstate its previous election schedule, saying that it cannot breach the 90-day buffer time.

The verdict was given by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Earlier, the ECP had set the election date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30, but later postponed it to October 8, following which the PTI decided to challenge the order.

The top court said that the nomination papers will be finalised by April 10, and the election commission will publish the list of candidates on April 19, while the electoral symbols will be issued by April 20, Dawn newspaper reported.

While pronouncing the verdict, the court observed that ECP wasted 13 days because of its unlawful decision, and directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the commission.

It further instructed the ECP to inform the top court if the government refused to do so.

This is a developing story. Will be updated shortly