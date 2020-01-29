Pakistan reopens Torkham border with Afghanistan after rocket attacks

Pakistan has reopened the Torkham gate, the border that is with neighbouring Afghanistan, the border was closed down earlier today.

"The Torkham border gate was immediately closed after two rockets were from fired by terrorists from Afghan territory that landed near the Torkham border terminal”, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement while adding that the border was closed to "ensure safety and security of vehicles and pedestrians, the Torkham crossing-point was immediately closed."

The Pakistani side said that there were no casualties from the rocket fire by terrorists from the neighbouring country, however, minor damages have been reported.

The Pakistan side raised the issue with the Afghan side and conveyed their concerns, according to Pakistani ministry’s statement, the border was opened later in the afternoon.

It is pertinent to mention that the Torkham border gate serves as a major recognised border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan which is used by thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

The border crossing also serves as a major route for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and also serves as one of the main routes for the Afghan transit trade.

While the Afghan side is yet to comment on the matter, the spokesperson for Governor Nangarhar confirmed that the border crossing was reopened after talks with Pakistan side, adding that it was closed for 10 hours resulting in hindrances for thousands of commuters.