Pakistan: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resigns ahead of no-confidence motion

Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister of Punjab (in Pakistan), announced his resignation on Monday, following the Opposition's submission of a no-confidence resolution against him in the Punjab Assembly earlier today.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated PML-Chaudhry Q's Pervez Elahi for the position, according to Pakistan's Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

Following Bazdar's resignation, Pakistan's Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan to show his confidence in Khan's cabinet and to pledge his support for Khan, who is facing a confidence vote in Pakistan's parliament.

In a move to appease ruling coalition allies ahead of the trust vote, Imran Khan's party announced that the prime minister has chosen to nominate Elahi as the party's nominee for the next Punjab Chief Minister, and that all issues were resolved in the meeting.



