Pakistan: Punjab Assembly stands dissolved as governor refuses to sign summary

The Provincial Assembly in Pakistan's most populous province, Punjab, has been dissolved late Saturday after the governor Baligh Ur Rehman said that he decided not to become part of the process.

Local media outlets reported that the governor called the dissolution an "important responsibility" and also said that steps must be taken to uphold the Constitution.

The Punjab governor tweeted: "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward."

The Punjab governor's Twitter handle confirmed that the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and the Cabinet stand dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

پنجاب اسمبلی کی تحلیل کے بعد ایک متفقہ نگران وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کے لیے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب اور قائدِ حزب اختلاف پنجاب اسمبلی کو مراسلے جاری کر دیے گئے! pic.twitter.com/lTcVJopx1S — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 14, 2023 ×

میں نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ میں اسمبلی کی تحلیل کے عمل کا حصہ نہیں بنوں گا۔ ایسا کرنے سے آئینی عمل میں کسی قسم کی رکاوٹ کا کوئی اندیشہ نہیں کیونکہ آئین اور قانون میں صراحت کے ساتھ تمام معاملات کے آگے بڑھنے کا راستہ موجود ہے۔ — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 14, 2023 ×

The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is an addition to the current political instability, which began when former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April. He was replaced by a coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The governor signed a letter ordering the appointment of a caretaker chief minister. Khan's coalition partner Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's government will be replaced.

Elahi had advised the governor to dissolve the assembly earlier this week, with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party seeking a provincial election.

Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces last year in November.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE