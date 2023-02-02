Pakistan police officers stage protests against terrorism following Peshawar mosque attack

Pakistan's Elite Force of the Khyber Pashtunkhwa (KP) police staged rare protests Wednesday in several cities of the Peshawar province against growing terrorism in the area. The police force gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club to protest on the issue.

Social media videos showed groups of police officers raising slogans against rising terrorism in the region.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque at about 1 pm during Zohr prayers.

The death toll in the blast has risen to 100 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris ended on Tuesday. At least 221 others are said to have been injured in the attack. All but three of those killed were police, making it the most casualties suffered by Pakistan's security forces in a single attack in recent history.

"Every day our men are being martyred, and not a single person is coming out to protest and ask: Why are these policemen of KP being killed? Why are they being martyred without being guilty of any crime?" one of the protesters, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, said.

The most active militant group in the area, the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have denied being behind the attack.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister informed that an inquiry committee has been constituted to identify those behind the attack.

Inspector-General Moazzam Jah Ansari told a press conference that about 10-12 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. He acknowledged that there had been a security lapse and investigations are underway to ascertain more details.

Security officials say the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up.

Recently, thousands of people staged a march in Pakistan's Bajour and vowed to protect peace in the region, The Dawn reported.

Organised by the Bajaur Peace Action Committee, the march was attended by political workers, social activists, traders and youth. Tribal elders, traders, social activists and youth also participated in the march and asked for the restoration of peace in the district.

