Pakistan PM to talk to citizens on live calls at 3 pm today 

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will talk to citizens by the way of taking live telephone calls at 3 pm on Sunday.

While announcing on social microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister's Office said the premier would answer questions of the public on telephone and social media under the session 'Apka Wazir-e-Azam aapke saath’.

With the help of the initiative, people would get a chance to discuss their issues with the PM by calling on the phone number provided by the government. The number provided by the government is 051-9224900. All the calls will be broadcasted live on TV.

وزیراعظم عمران خان ۱ اگست ۲۰۲۱ کو

تقریباً سہ پہر ۳ بجے #آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے نئے سیشن میں ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون آپ کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔



عوام سے وزیراعظم کی یہ گفتگو ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔



رابطہ نمبر:

051-9224900

Earlier, Khan had said the Taliban were not some military outfit but 'normal civilians'. He remarked that Pakistan, Afghanistan's eastern neighbour, shelters three million Afghan refugees during a TV interview with American network PBS.

Questioning the United States motive for the Afghan invasion he also said that the US has 'really messed it up in Afghanistan'.

Due to his continuous support for the Taliban, Imran Khan has earned the moniker 'Taliban Khan' in Pakistan's politics.

Pakistan has long been accused of assisting Taliban rebels against the Afghan National Security Forces with the military, logistical, financial, and intelligence support (ANSF).

(With inputs from agencies)