Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says the world in crisis can't afford US-China Cold War

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the world in crisis can't afford a Cold War between the United States and China. In an interview with Newsweek published on Monday (August 15), Sharif said that has offered Pakistan's services as a mediator to bring together both the nation.

The Pakistani prime minister said: "If China and the US so desire, Pakistan would be happy to play a positive role to bridge their differences, as we had done in the past."

The interview focused on the urgent need for greater international cooperation amid the ongoing crises like the escalating US-China tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

During the interview that was conducted via email, Shehbaz Sharif characterised Pakistan's foreign policy as one of "friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world".

He said, "Pakistan has traditionally maintained good relations with China and the United States. Historically, it was Pakistan that acted as a bridge in opening up the relationship between the United States and the Peoples' Republic of China."

He said that Pakistan has always highlighted the need to avoid a confrontational approach. He said, "Bloc politics and any drift towards cold war will not produce any positive results, and in fact would be counterproductive for growth and stability."

"Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect and peaceful resolution of disputes by upholding the principles of the UN charter and international law," he added.

He was asked what would happen if nations were asked to choose sides in case any crisis escalates, especially considering the fact that Pakistan enjoys a close tie with China. PM Shehbaz said that while the relationship may be "very special", Pakistan and the US "have also maintained a longstanding historic bilateral relationship which covers all issues of mutual interest".

He said, "The world can ill-afford descent into another era of Cold War or bloc politics. I believe polarisation would have serious consequences for the global economy afflicted by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis."

