Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif carries out aerial survey of flooded areas

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (September 5) carried out aerial survey in the flood hit Sindh district. He also visited a flood relief camp set up in Qambar Shahadkot. Sharif inspected the relief activities and interacted with people affected by floods.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said.

Record breaking summer temperatures preceded the floods. The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for extreme weather

The floods have led to a growing humanitarian crisis and the United Nations has called for $160 million in aid to help the victims of the floods but Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the cost of the damage was far higher than that.

More than 1,100 people have died since June in flooding caused by record monsoon rains that have left more than a third of the country under water, according to officials.

Sharif said it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure and provide aid to those affected, and appealed for international assistance.

Balochistan is one of the worst hit provinces.

Balochistan has received 436% more rain than the 30-year average this monsoon.

The province has seen widespread devastation, including a washing away of key rail and road networks as well as breakdowns in telecommunications and power infrastructure, the meeting was told.

