Pakistan PM Imran Khan's team: Advisors with dual citizenship, assets worth millions of dollars

PM Imran Khan had launched an austerity drive to solve Pakistan's financial woes in 2018.

He promised that his austerity measures will make Pakistan a more financially equal society. Its been two years and the common man in Pakistan is still cash-strapped and all promises of equality have been broken with the myth of austerity busted.

Now, Islamabad has decided to act a little transparent by making public the financial details and assets of several special assistants to the Pakistan prime minister.

The announcement was made by Shibli Faraz, the I&B minister of Pakistan through a tweet.

According to the details, at least six advisors to the Pakistan PM have dual citizenships and most of the others own movable and immovable assets worth millions of dollars abroad starting with Nadeem Babar, minister of state and the special assistant to the Pakistan PM on petroleum.

He owns assets worth 2.1 billion Pakistani rupees. He has stakes in over two dozen companies based out of Pakistan. Babur also happens to be a dual national with an American passport.

Then there is Tania Aidrus, the special assistant to Imran Khan on digital Pakistan. She has four immovable properties outside Pakistan with two in the United States and two each in Britain and Singapore. Aidrus also happens to be a Canadian national and holds permanent residency in Singapore.

Next on the list is Zulfi Bukhari, the special assistant to Imran Khan on overseas Pakistanis. He has properties in the UK worth 5.2 million euros, gold worth 500,000 euros, four luxury vehicles and a British passport.

Shahzad Syed Qasim, the special assistant to Pakistan PM power division happens to hold a US nationality. Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to Pakistan PM on political communication too holds permanent residency in the United States.

Now, retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa who is the current special assistant to Imran Khan on information & broadcasting has proudly declared himself a billionaire. After all, the Pakistan army is known for its loot and plunder. The billionaire Lt. General is being trolled on social media not for this but for something more bizarre.

Asim Saleem Bajwa forged the price of a Toyota land cruiser in his declaration. The special assistant mentioned that he got a 2016 model of the car for just 3 million Pakistani rupees whereas another special assistant, Sayed Bukhari mentioned that he got a 2012 model of the same car for 200 million Pakistani rupees.

Asim Saleem Bajwa has undervalued the price of his car by 197 million. He was confronted but he gave no answers, so one can only imagine the kind of lies his colleagues are hiding behind.