Pakistan PM Imran Khan targets opposition in show-of-strength rally in Islamabad

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties, even going to the extent of calling them 'rats'. He was addressing a rally organised at Parade Ground in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. The rally was seen as Imran Khan's show of strength prior to no-confidence vote his government faces in Pakistan's National Assembly.

While referring to the main opposition parties (Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party), he said, "These three rats are looting the country for the last 30 years."

"For the last 30 years, they jointly sucked the blood of the country. They have accumulated millions of dollars worth of property outside the country and have offshore accounts. All this drama is happening for the sake of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). They want Imran Khan to kneel in front of them, as (former Pakistan army) General Pervez Musharraf did," Imran Khan said during a rally at the Parade Ground in the capital city."From day one, they (opposition) have been trying to blackmail me," he added

Khan thanked his supporters for coming to the rally.

Pakistan government faces no-confidence motion over issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation. Khan has earlier claimed that the motion was tabled so that opposition leaders could get an 'easy escape'

"Three rats are trying to hunt me down but what they don`t know is that they will be hunted down instead... I will defeat them," he had said during a rally in Mansehra.

Earlier, rumours of Imran Khan resigning from his office were rife after the renaming of Pakistan`s Prime Minister`s Office YouTube channel to "Imran Khan" on Saturday.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People`s Party`s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan`s PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan`s situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies)