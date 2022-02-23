Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Moscow on a two-day historic trip

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

Imran Khan is accompanied by a delegation that includes federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Abdur Razzak Dawood, Moeed Yusuf, and Amir Mahmood Kiani, as well as Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and Commerce Adviser Abdur Razza.

Igor Morgulov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking Russian officials greeted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

The visit will culminate with a bilateral summit.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders will discuss the whole range of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation, during the summit meeting.

The visit comes as Pakistan has grown closer to Beijing as the centrepiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

Its historic connections with the United States, a vital ally during the Cold War, have cooled.

On the other side, Pakistan's prime minister warned that a conflict between Russia and the West led by the United States would be devastating for developing countries like Pakistan.

Khan and Putin will meet for the first time since former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Russia in 1999.

In recent years, Pakistan has attempted to develop ties with Moscow, a staunch ally of its arch-rival India.

Both countries have backed each other up.

Putin stated that insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad is not protected under the First Amendment.

Khan then called Putin to express his gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies)