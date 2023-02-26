Pakistan: Patients struggle for essential medicines as economic crisis affects healthcare system

The economic crisis in Pakistan continues to worsen with common people struggling for basic commodities, and essential medicines amid the impact on the healthcare sector of the South Asian nation.

The latest report by India-based news agency ANI mentioned that the nation is facing a shortage is forex reserves, which has affected Pakistan's capacity to import the required medicines.

The nation also faces difficulties in importing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), which are used in domestic production. It has resulted in a reduction in production by local pharmaceutical manufacturers, leaving patients suffering in hospitals.

The report also mentions that doctors are not performing surgeries because of the shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

WATCH | Inside South Asia: Pakistan embarrasses itself before the world

Citing local media outlets, the news agency report also stated that the operation theatres are left with less than the two-week stock of anaesthetics needed for sensitive surgeries, including for heart, cancer and kidney.

The drug makers have claimed that commercial banks are not issuing new Letters of Credit (LCs) for their imports.

The drug retailers in Pakistan's Punjab region raised concerns after government survey teams determined the shortage of crucial medicines-mostly common but important drugs.

These medicines include Panadol, Insulin, Brufen, Disprin, Calpol, Tegral, Nimesulide, Hepamerz, Buscopan and Rivotril, etc.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had recently urged government officials to intervene and prevent the situation from turning into a disaster.

Notably, Pakistan's medicine manufacturing is highly import-dependent with almost 95 per cent of the drugs requiring raw materials from other nations, including India and China.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE