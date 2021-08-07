Pakistan NSA says, word ‘base’ never mentioned in talks with US 

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said no US official or lawmaker asked for a military base in Pakistan, a Dawn report said.

Yusuf gave the statement while leaving for Islamabad on Thursday night. He was on a 10-day visit to the United States capital.

Summing up the visit, the national security adviser told US-based Pakistani journalists, “The word base was not mentioned, not even once, during our talks, except in the media. Bases were not discussed at all from either side during this trip because we have already made our position clear. That chapter is closed."

Earlier, there were reports in both the US and Pakistani media, which said that the US was seeking military bases in Pakistan to influence developments in Afghanistan, especially if the Taliban seized Kabul.

The US officials also did talk about using Pakistani airspace to reach Afghanistan and having bases in the region but there was no mention of the location at a recent congressional hearing.

Underlining Pakistan’s desire to maintain good ties with both Washington and Beijing, Yusuf said, “If there are tensions between the United States and China, we cannot say that our relations with both will remain seamless.”