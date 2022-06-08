Pakistan needs USD 41 billion in next 12 months, says finance minister

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has reportedly said that the country would need USD 41 billion in the next 12 months.

"We have to pay back USD 21 billion in the next year. I am guessing that the outside limit of the current account deficit will be USD 12 billion. I think that we should have reserves of at least three months. So we need USD 41 billion over the next 12 months and I think it will happen," he said as quoted by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

The finance minister's statement came as he addressed the Pre-Budget Business Conference organised by the government in Islamabad. During the conference, Ismail said that Shehbaz Sharif government had re-engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We talked to them and we are very, very confident that we will soon have an agreement with the IMF. We are very, very confident of that," he said.

The minister further said that an average debt during the PTI government`s tenure was Pakistani rupees (PKR) 5,177 billion, while for the PML-N it was PKR 2,132 billion which was used for infrastructure development.

He said that over the span of 71 years, the country`s rulers -- including military dictators -- took out loans of PKR 25,000bn while former premier Imran took out loans worth PKR 20,000bn over a span of four years.

"This is 80 per cent of all loans taken by the entire government of Pakistan in the previous 71 years," he said, adding that this had resulted in an increase in debt servicing.

"The more you borrow, the more you have to pay."

(With inputs from agencies)

