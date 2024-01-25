Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif rally stuns as supporters bring caged lion, people click selfies

In an unprecedented event in Pakistan, supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showcased a lion and a tiger at a Lahore rally led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as reported by The News International. The animals, representing the party's symbol, were displayed in iron cages at the camps set up in the National Assembly (NA)-130 constituency to welcome Sharif.

Scores of PML-N supporters seized the opportunity to take selfies with the lion and tiger, a spectacle not uncommon at PML-N public gatherings. However, this incident drew attention and criticism, leading to swift action.

Nawaz Sharif's intervention and return of the lion

In response to the lion's presence at the rally, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that, on Nawaz Sharif's instruction, the "real lion" brought by a supporter had been promptly returned. Sharif, through a tweet, said that no real lion or any other animals should be part of any political rally in Pakistan.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نواز شریف نے مونی روڈ پر ریلی میں اصلی شیر لانے کا سخت نوٹس لیتے ہوئے فوری یہ شیر واپس بھجوانے کی ہدایت کی جس کے بعد یہ شیر فوری واپس بھجوا دیا گیا۔ قائد محمد نواز شریف نے سختی سے ہدایت کی ہے کہ پورے پاکستان میں کسی بھی ریلی میں اصلی شیر یا… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 23, 2024 ×

Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday evening (Jan 23), led a public rally in NA-130, where he is set to contest the upcoming general elections on February 8. The rally route, from Mohini Road to Ameer Roor Malik Park via various locations, witnessed the active participation of PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.