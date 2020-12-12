Pakistan: 'Lion of Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised - again

A statue of the 19th century’s ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh was recently vandalised in Pakistan, for the second time this year. The statue, situated in Lahore is not a stranger to attacks since it was unveiled in June last year.

The state - nine-foot-tall pays homage to Singh, who passed away in 1839, and was unveiled on his 180th death anniversary. The statue is made of cold bronze, and depicts the emperor sitting on a horse with a sword.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was famously known as “Sher-e-Punjab”, and ruled over the Sikh empire in Punjab in the first half of 19th century.

Soon after the incident, the police arrested a teenager named Zaheer, who belongs to Harbanspura in Lahore. The statue, which is situated at Royal Fort in Lahore was reportedly vandalised by Zaheer and a few other people.

In June 2019, the nine-feet high statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled in Lahore Fort. It was an attempt to pay homage to the legacy of the Sikh ruler, whose 180th death anniversary coincided with the statue’s big reveal.

Carved out under the guidance of Fakir Khana Museum, the statue was sculpted by local artists.

In August 2019, the statue was vandalised by two miscreants - identified as Adnan Mughal and Asad. Media reports claimed that the move was triggered by India’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.