Pakistan: Lahore HC orders immediate release of PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi and not to arrest him under any further MPO (Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance). The court also directed Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and directed authorities to immediately release Qureshi without asking him to submit surety bonds, according to a report by Geo News.

Qureshi, the former minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan, was among the top PTI leaders who were arrested after violent protests erupted following party chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9. The former prime minister's supporters vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's house, Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad and also torched sensitive defence installations.

Qureshi was rearrested by Punjab Police from outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail and was taken to an unknown location, minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered his release on May 23.

Following his May 9 arrest, Qureshi pleaded with supporters to exercise their constitutional rights to protest but not “destroy public or private property” and remain peaceful. Qureshi might takeover PTI or quit: Party defector Last week, PTI defector Mahmood Moulvi asserted that Shah Mahmood Qureshi might quit PTI, according to reports. This comes as former PTI leaders, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, met with Qureshi in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Qureshi suggested two scenarios- one in which Imran Khan hands over PTI to Qureshi and the second where the former foreign minister quits the party. The ex-lawmaker said that significant changes had taken place after May 9.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE