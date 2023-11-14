Pakistan: JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's close aide shot dead in Karachi

In a big blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a significant member of the Pakistan-based terror organisation and close aide of Masood Azhar, Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq was shot dead in Karachi's Orangi town on Monday (Nov 13).

According to a report by Pakistani media outlet ARY News, Tariq was on his way to attend a religious gathering when unidentified men opened fire at him.

The local media, citing the Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP), reported the incident as a case of targeted killing adding that the attackers approached the deceased and fired three shots at him.

The media reports further referred to the wanted terrorist as “Mauzin”, a person who proclaims the call to the daily prayer.

The police official said that a mobile phone and other valuable items were recovered from Tariq adding that 9mm bullet shells were also collected from the crime spot.

However, as per local media reports, the family of the deceased rebuffed enmity accusations.

This comes after the senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Akram Khan Ghazi, was killed by unidentified assailants in the Bajaur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also read: No passports for Pakistanis as country now faces shortage of lamination paper

Mysterious killings

The reports of the killings of both Ghazi and Tariq come amid a spate of mysterious killings of terrorists in Pakistan by unidentified assailants over the past few weeks.

Earlier Khwaja Shahid, a significant member of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was also believed to be involved in the 2018 terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan, was reportedly kidnapped and later found beheaded close to the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a similar incident, Daud Malik, who is also considered a trusted member of Masood Azhar, was killed in broad daylight in Waziristan in October.