Pakistan: Imran Khan claims General Bajwa put pressure on him to restore ties with India

Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa pressurised him to extend friendship with neighbouring India. Khan suggested that apparently, Bajwa wanted to develop cordial relations with New Delhi.

Dunya News reported on Saturday (April 1) that the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party spoke to journalists in Lahore and also claimed that Bajwa was not a man of principles.

Khan said that Bajwa said something one day and then he retracted it the next day.

India and Pakistan share complex ties with relations often impacted by cross-border terrorism, ceasefire violations, territorial disputes, and more.

Both India and Pakistan have reiterated their desire for a peaceful neighbourhood. While, earlier this month, Islamabad had again denied it was holding any "backchannel" talks with bordering India.

Media reports noted that Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, responded to a question at a weekly briefing to answer that "at this stage, there is no back channel (talks) between Pakistan and India".

News agency Reuters had reported that there was a prospect for a potential breakthrough in relations when the two nations reportedly held secret discussions in 2021.

While talking about the political situation, the PTI chairman said if the elections were not held in 90 days, there would be no constitution left in the country and then he would take direct action.

(With inputs from agencies)

