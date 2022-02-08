Pakistan: Hindu teacher gets life imprisonment for alleged 'blasphemy'

A Hindu man has been sentenced to life in prison for committing 'blasphemy', as per reports in Pakistani media. News outlet SAMAA Digital reported that in addition to life imprisonment, the man has also been fined 50,000 Pakistani rupees for committing the alleged blasphemy. A sessions court in Pakistan's Ghotki delivered the verdict.

As per the report, the verdict was delivered on Tuesday (February 8) after a two-year-long trial. During this period, Nautan Lal, the convicted man, was held in jail as an undertrial. He has been sent back to the same jail.

Case was registered against Nautan Lal after a teenager claimed that he had committed blasphemy. The video made by the teenager had gone viral in September 2019.

Following this, head of a madrassa had filed a complaint against Nautan Lal alleging him of blasphemy. SAMAA Digital says that violence broke out as news of the case against Nautan Lal spread.

Masked men reported attacked Sacho Satram Dham Temple in Ghotki destroying property and even idols after the case was registered against Nautan Lal.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan and is punishable by law. However, critics have been pointing at the ambiguous nature of things that they say leads to questionable convictions many times.