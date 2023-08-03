Pakistan govt faces backlash over bill giving security agencies ‘draconian’ powers

The Pakistan government’s attempts to amend a colonial-era secrets act that seeks to grant unbridled power to its military intelligence agency was staunchly opposed by the opposition MPs, forcing the government to refer the bill to the standing committee.

On Wednesday (Aug 2), the outgoing government introduced the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the lower house on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The bill gives power to agencies like the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to “at any time, enter and search any person or place, without warrant, and if necessary, by use of force” for anyone suspected of breaching the Official Secrets Act, such as leaking the name of an agency official, reports Dawn newspaper.

It also defines an “enemy” broadly as “any person directly or indirectly intentionally or unintentionally working for or engaged with the foreign power, foreign agent, non-state actor, organisation [or] a group guilty of a particular act tending to show a purpose that is prejudicial to the safety and interest of Pakistan”.

Draconian law

Activists and lawyers believe that such “draconian” law would completely erode country’s fragile democracy and human rights values.

They are particularly against the broad definition of “enemy” mentioned in the bill, which they believe is “against the principles of natural justice” as it treats unintentional contact at par with planned espionage.

It has now been placed before a standing committee before it is presented to the Senate to formally become law or be rejected.

Senator Tahir Bezinjo said the government was “setting a very dangerous precedent” with this amendment.

“This gives a legal cover for security agencies such as ISI to raid, abduct, and detain people,” he said.

“I am 100 per cent sure the same law will be used against anyone, be it politicians, activists or lawyers, who confront the military and its power. It is indeed a black chapter in the history of Pakistan.”

Enforced disappearances common in Pak

Enforced disappearances, abductions, and tortures by Pakistan’s military agencies are quite common in the country. There is no law currently that can limit their powers.

There have been attempts by the past government to make such acts illegal, by they have been repeatedly thwarted by the all-powerful military establishment.

The ruling government is believed to have a close relation relationship with the military establishment that has opposed media freedom and the groups fighting for democracy and human rights.

