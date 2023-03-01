Non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

A Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday. However, he was granted protective bail by two Islamabad courts in three other cases. High drama unfolded outside the court premises where thousands of his supporters converged to support him.

Khan has had a number of cases registered against him ever since he was ousted from power last year, that range from gathering illegal funds for his party to inciting violence against state officials.

According to Reuters, he arrived at the courts in a car, which was followed by hundreds of his supporters, chanting and covering the car with flower petals, and was given special permission to take his car inside the Islamabad court due to security concerns.

Also read | Pakistan: Two Army officers killed in gunfire with armed militants in Waziristan district

The former prime minister appeared in three courts during the course of the day and was supposed to appear before another court, where he was charged over "unlawfully selling gifts from different dignitaries," but was absent.

The federal court then issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for non-appearance before the court.

However, Khan's lawyers said that they would reach the court to cancel the warrant because he got delayed due to traffic jams as his supporters went to the streets clogging the roads.

Khan's supporters have threatened countrywide protests if he gets arrested. He launched a campaign last week calling all his supporters to offer themselves up for arrest in a bid to fill up the jail, in protest against his demonstration."

Previously, he also accused the government of interfering in cases against him, which the cabinet has been repeatedly denying.

Imran Khan was injured in a shooting at one of his protest gatherings last year.

(with inputs from agencies)