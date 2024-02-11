Pakistan Elections: Three newly elected Independents announce support for Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

Pakistan Elections: As the results of general elections held in Pakistan on Thursday (Feb 8) lingers on, three recently elected independents to the National Assembly, on Saturday (Feb 10) declared they would join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as per the Express Tribune.

As per the report, Barrister Aqeel, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Mian Khan Bugti made an official announcement about their decision to join the PML-N, further strengthening the party's growing tally of elected members to the National Assembly.

Barrister Aqeel released a video message expressing gratitude to the constituents of NA-54, Taxila Wah, for their 'unwavering support' whilst accrediting their hard work and dedication behind his victory.

Aqeel further claimed that the seats rightfully belong to Nawaz Sharif and dedicated his success to the PML-N leadership, including Nawaz, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz, substantiating his loyalty to the party, The Express Tribune reported.

Raja Khurram Nawaz, who is the newly elected MNA from NA-48, Islamabad, also extended his heartfelt gratitude to voters and supporters across the constituency.

While making the announcement about his decision to join the PML-N, he affirmed his commitment to make efforts for the development of the area as a member of the new government.

Meanwhile, Mian Khan Bugti, who is an Independent candidate from NA-253 in Sibi Division, Balochistan, also joined the PML-N.

Supporters of PTI to stage protests

The supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other political outfits are set to hold a nationwide demonstration on Sunday against the alleged rigging in the elections.

The decision, as per ARY News, came after the party's core committee held a meeting and announced to stage 'peaceful protests' across the country on Sunday afternoon in order to protect the sanctity of the vote.

"The people have given their verdict in a peaceful and constitutional manner," the PTI said, adding that it's time to protect the mandate.

Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday (Feb 10) claimed that the party is assured that it has 'won' over 170 seats in the 252-seat Pakistan National Assembly.

"Yesterday we saw that a person presuming himself as Prime Minister-elect gave a premature statement. He has no majority," Barrister Gohar said while denouncing the three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's claim to victory.

Responding to a question by WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick, the PTI chief Gohar Khan said that the party will conduct "no negotiations with anyone" to cross the majority mark in the National Assembly.

"We are not fighting with any institutions. All we do is respect the will of the people," Khan said.