Pakistan: Deadly explosions in Swat valley kill six cops, 29 injured

Pakistan was rocked by deadly twin explosions, officially termed a "suicide attack", on Monday late evening. So far the attack has claimed the lives of eight people, including six cops, while 29 others are reportedly injured.

The attack targeted an anti-terrorism police station at Kabal, Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 228 km north of Islamabad.

Imdad Khan, a Pakistani police official injured in the attack told media that the attack occurred at around 8:20 PM inside the police station premises in Kabal which also housed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and a mosque.

The injured were taken to Saidu hospital in Swat. Immediately after receiving the injured, reports in Pakistani media cited hospital calling upon the locals to donate blood for the wounded.

Pakistan Swat Valley 'suicide attack': Reactions

There appeared to be a top-level lack of coordination as both the prime minister and interior minister separately sought reports from the concerned authorities about the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the lives lost, South Asian nation's state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. Sharif prayed for those who succumbed to the attack and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also directed the authorities to provide the wounded with medical assistance, and sought report of the incident from the relevant authorities.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.

"We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs for the security of the country and the nation," he said. The interior minister also sought a report on the incident.

The caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also condemned the blast and directed the relevant authorities to pace up relief operations, Radio Pakistan reported.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.