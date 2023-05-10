ugc_banner

Pakistan crisis: Protesters 'loot' mutton korma and peacock from Lahore Corps Commander's house - Watch

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: May 10, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Protesters in Pakistan. Photograph:(Twitter)

In one of the viral videos, people were seen coming out of the house after stealing food items like mutton korma, ketchup, salad. 

Protesters in Pakistan stormed into the house of the Corps Commanders House in Lahore Cantt in the aftermath of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Violent demonstrations were staged as the authorities were left with burnt buildings and debris, including charred vehicles which are blocking the road and disrupting traffic. 

The protesters, who barged into the house of commanders, were heard saying in one of the viral videos "Kaha tha Imran Khan ko na chedna (Had warned, don't harass Imran Khan)". They were also seen heckling the security personnel outside the house of corps commanders. 

In one of the videos, people were seen coming out of the houses after stealing food items like mutton korma, ketchup, salad, etc. Another video showed a person with a peacock, with the caption claiming that the bird was also stolen. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

The violence has also disrupted the daily lives of commoners as a Karachi resident Raja Imran, quoted by the news agency Reuters, said, "There is total chaos across the country. There are exams going on, and school children will suffer. There is no public transport service across the city. Everyone is facing great difficulties." 

Local media outlets reported that one PTI worker was killed and six others were injured in a firing incident at a protest rally in Quetta. Supporters had blocked the main Quetta Airport Road to protest against the arrest. 

Authorities have also suspended mobile data services across the country, meanwhile, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were disrupted. Media outlets carried watered-down coverage of violence. 

Police said Wednesday that nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted. "Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media. They added that 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

