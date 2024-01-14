Pakistan closes key crossing into Afghanistan to truck drivers. They will have to show documents

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan said on Saturday (Jan 13) that Pakistan had effectively closed a key northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan to truck drivers. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Noor Mohammad Hanif, director of the information and culture department in Nangarhar province, said that officials at the Torkham began asking for passports and visas from Afghan truck drivers.

Hanif said that in response, Kabul was now asking Pakistani drivers for passports and visas. In a separate statement, the Nangarhar governor’s office said that officials from both sides were in talks to solve the problem and a decision would be made soon.

Torkham crossing closed many times recently

The Torkham border crossing had been closed many times in recent months, including in Sept 2023 when it was shut for nine days due to clashes between border forces.

The report said that on Saturday, dozens of trucks carrying perishable items, including vegetables and fruits, waited on each side of the border for the reopening of the crossing.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are continuing over multiple issues.

Islamabad has expressed concerns about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. The TTP has carried out several attacks on Pakistani soil. Islamabad has said many leaders and fighters of the terrorist group have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and have been emboldened to carry out more attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban government insists it does not allow the TTP to use its soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.

Tensions also exist between the two countries around Pakistan’s ongoing expulsion of Afghans. In recent months, Pakistan has deported over a half million Afghans without valid papers.