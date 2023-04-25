'Pakistan cannot go to war with India': Pak journalists reveal remarks made by Bajwa

UK-based Pakistani media "UK44" has reported that Pakistan's former Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told two senior journalists that Pakistan lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight against India. ANI reported about the revelation, naming Pakistani journalists Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra, who supposedly said that Pakistan lacked the firepower to face India.

Mir told UK44 in an explosive interview that General Bajwa admitted that Pakistan “cannot go to war with India”. Mir said that General Bajwa told a conference of commanders that the “Pakistan Army is no match for the Indian Army.”

"After the incident, he asked Faiz [Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed] to at least inform Foreign Office about it, however, Bajwa came and lectured them -- the same lecture given to us---do you remember -- tanks are not in condition to work, there is no diesel for the movements of cannons," said Mir.

Mir and Naseem Zehra revealed that the Pakistan Army Chief also told journalists the same thing later, that Pakistan Army was incapable of fighting the Indian Army.

Mir claimed that since the Pakistan Army lacked options, Bajwa proposed to mend ways with India to have a normal relationship. He said that the two countries started working on a solution for Kashmir as Pakistan realised it lacked ammunition and economic strength to fight India.

The journalists said that General Bajwa in 2021 revealed that he held secret talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and that a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s was planned to Pakistan soon after a ceasefire was announced.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa’s deal on Kashmir has not yet been revealed to Pakistani citizens. After the ceasefire along the Line of Control with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to visit Pakistan. When Foreign Office came to know about it, they went to Imran Khan as they were unaware of it. Imran Khan said that he knew about it and the talks are going on with NSA Ajit Doval, but Imran said that he had no confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan,” said Mir.

A report by The Dawn cited the threat of an "all-out war" with India as one of the security-related issues because of which Pakistan tried to delay elections. The Defence Ministry submitted a report about it to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the same.

(With inputs from agencies)

