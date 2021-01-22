Pakistan: #BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter after owners mock employee for bad English

A cafe in Islamabad, Pakistan has faced the wrath of the internet for cracking a joke on an employee which they thought was funny, but the internet disagreed.

Owner of Cannolis cafe in Islamabad was recorded making fun of one of her employees for not being able to speak English fluently. The video of the owner mocking the employee went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

When netizens saw the video, they took to Twitter to highlight the elitist attitude and thought process of the owner and called her out for mocking a person for not being able to speak a language which is not even his first language.

In the video, the employee claims he has studied English for a few years but is unable to converse in the language, for which the two women mock him.

After his video went viral, '#BoycottCannoli' and '#BoycottCannoliIslamabad 'started trending on Twitter, and users called the two women out for their 'shallow' behaviour.

Your English doesn't decide whether you do something or not.

Many users also hoped that they employe gets a job at a place with better bosses.

It was also reported that some employers have also offered him a place at their company.

In response to this video, a social worker and Instagram star, Shaniera Akram, — who is based in Pakistan — challenged the two women to an English-speaking competition.

Later, the owners of the cafe dismissed these accusations and instead accused the social media users of taking a normal, friendly banter and turning it into an issue. "We are not required to prove or defend ourselves as kind employers. Our team has been with us for a decade, that should speak for itself," the cafe owners said in a social media post.