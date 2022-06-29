Pakistan to ask China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting in J&K: Report

Pakistan will boycott the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting that will reportedly be hosted by India in Jammu and Kashmir. As per media reports, Pakistan is also reaching out to its close allies in the group of twenty - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meeting.

WLVN Analysis, geopolitics, defence, and national security think-tank tweeted: "Pakistan to ask China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting in J-K."

Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported that the country would particularly approach countries like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to convey their concerns.

Islamabad would also speak to the US, the UK and other G20 members in order to counter Indian plans.

The Group of Twenty, or G20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The grouping addresses major issues related to the global economy.

They are expected to discuss international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development, etc.

India is set to assume the presidency of the G20 in December this year and the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20 in September 2021.

India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders' summit in 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.