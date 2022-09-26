Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in Balochistan, killing all six on board

A helicopter carrying six Pakistan Army officials crashed in the country's southwestern region of Harnai, Balochistan. All six officials aboard, including two majors were killed in the accident, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” said ISPR, the media wing of the army.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to share his condolences and said the nation stood with the families of the bereaved.

"The heart is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of six army personnel including two pilots in the accident of Pakistan Army helicopter in Harnai Balochistan. We pray to allah almighty to give the martyrs a place in Jannat al-Firdous and give patience to their families.The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families," tweeted the Pakistan PM.

The helicopter crashed during a 'flying mission' but so far no reason has been given as to what caused it. The mishap took place at the district of Hernai which lies about 150 kilometres north of the capital city Quetta of the Balochistan province.

This is the second time that a Pakistan military aircraft has crashed in the last couple of months. In August, a helicopter carrying six Pakistan Army officials lost contact with the air traffic control in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

A day later, the wreckage was discovered, with none of the passengers surviving the crash. At the time, the Pakistan Army attributed the crash to bad weather.

The opposition leaders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry have demanded an 'engineering evaluation' of the helicopters.

