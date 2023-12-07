Pakistan Army chief says country's Afghan deportation drive is 'humane, dignified'

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, in a veiled reference to the Afghan refugees living in the South Asian country, said that "illegal foreigners" are "seriously affecting Pakistan's security and economy", in a statement of support for the interim Prime Minister Kakar's decision to deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans from the country.

The elections were supposed to be held in November in Pakistan but were pushed to February 2024 after Pakistan's election authorities cited the time needed to redraw some constituencies, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the stronghold of ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

But other than that, the Pakistani establishment has used the time without an elected government's writ, to expel Afghan refugees.

What does it mean?

The Pakistani army chief passed these remarks during a visit to the garrison city of Peshawar. He was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation in Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"Decision to repatriate them (the Afghans) has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan. Illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted General Munir.

Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees

All foreign nationals which Islamabad deemed as illegal inhabitants in Pakistan, including millions of Afghans, were given until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The deportation measures were aimed at Pakistan's purported effort to thwart rising terrorist attacks in the country.

Pakistani military's role in deporting Afghans

The meetings of Pakistan's National Action Plan (NAP) are attended by the Army chief Asim Munir and senior security officials. The NAP meetings are held to discuss the prevailing security situation in the country other than routine issues related to economic revival and public welfare.

The recent NAP meeting was held against the backdrop of a surge in terrorist attacks and continued tensions with Afghanistan over its purported refusal to take action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to Pakistan's official estimates, as many as 1.1 million Afghans are deemed illegal residents of the country.