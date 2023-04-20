Pakistan: Ailing Karachi zoo elephant may be euthanised after collapsing

An ailing elephant at Pakistan's Karachi Zoo might be euthanised after it collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday (April 19), 17-year-old Noor Jehan, an African elephant, had undergone an emergency treatment for a tumour on April 5. However, she collapsed days later and has lain stricken on its side.

Jehan's fate now lies with a committee waiting for the arrival of Amir Khalil, the Austria-based chief vet of Four Paws International- an animal charity. Khalil had led the team that treated Jehan for the tumour.

Speaking to AFP, Khalil said he wanted to have one last try at helping the elephant recover. With Jehan's condition remaining critical and uncertain, Khalil said the focus would likely shift to Noor Jehan's pen pal, Madhubala, with the hope of finding her better accommodation.

"We will do what we can for Noor Jehan but really we need to move the other animal," the chief vet added.

Kanwar Ayub, the director of Karachi Zoo, meanwhile, said "We will fight till the last for her recovery, and the rest is in the hands of Allah." Ayub added that the zoo was diligently following the instructions of Four Paws International for Jehan's treatment.

Zoos in Pakistan have been frequently accused of disregarding animal welfare. In 2019, the Islamabad Zoo was closed after drawing international condemnation for its treatment of an Asian elephant named Kaavan. Later, the elephant was airlifted to retirement in Cambodia in a project spearheaded by US popstar Cher and carried out by Four Paws International.

(With inputs from agencies)

