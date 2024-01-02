Pakistan: 21 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants connected to various attacks arrested

Pakistan's counterterrorism police on Monday (Jan 2) claimed it had arrested nearly two dozen members (21) of the proscribed militant outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP or Pakistan Taliban.

The arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the last two weeks, based on intelligence information, according to news agency The Associated Press.

The police released a list of suspects with the cases against them and their alleged affiliation. However, the list did not give details about the attacks the militants were allegedly involved in, including the number of casualties.

Apart from the TTP militants, the Counterterrorism Department apprehended Mohammad Arshad, an alleged chief commander of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army which seeks independence of Baluchistan from Pakistan.

What is TTP?

TTP, once considered an ally by the Pakistani government, has fashioned itself on the lines of the Afghan Taliban. While the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 after the hasty pullout by the US, TTP is attempting to replicate a similar event in Pakistan.

Last year, the militant outfit announced it was calling off a ceasefire agreed upon with the Pakistani government. Since then, a series of terror attacks have killed a number of civilians as well as military personnel.

In December 2023, at least 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed while dozens were injured after a vehicle containing explosives rammed into a building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border. According to intelligence reports, TTP was behind the attack.

Baluchistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai previously suggested that Pakistan should offer "drone bases to target militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan", referring to TTP.

Achakzai said “special targeted operations, air strikes, border closure with Afghanistan, return of Afghan refugees, anti-TTP political opposition gathering in Islamabad” must be considered.

“Last, offer US drone bases to target [Al Qaeda] and other militants sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he wrote in the now-deleted post on X.