Pakistan: 2 suspects arrested over blast outside terrorist Hafiz Saeed's house

Pakistani security agencies on Thursday arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in car bomb blast outside terrorist Hafiz Saeed's house. Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and chief of banned terrorist group Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Pakistan's Crime Investigation Department has arrested two suspects. On of the arrested is a Christian. The person had a connection with the sale and purchase of the car used for that. PTI stated this quoting a CTD official.

The official did not disclose the identity of the suspects. However, the Associated Press named one of the arrested as David Peter.

Pakistan's Geo TV has reported intelligence agencies have arrested the second man from Lahore airport. The news report quoted police officials to say that the man was asked to get off a Karachi-bound plane just a few minutes before take-off.

He was taken to an undisclosed location for further investigation, the report said.

"We are getting a lead from the arrested persons to the main culprits," the CTD official said, adding that different teams have been formed to probe the matter.

The arrests came after the security agencies conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the blast.

An FIR has been registered against 'unknown terrorists' under terrorism and other charges, said police.

Three persons were killed and 21 others injured when the powerful car bomb exploded outside Saeed's residence at the Board of Revenue (BOR) Housing Society in Johar Town on Wednesday morning, resulting in serious injuries to some police officers guarding his house. The windows and walls of Saeed's house were damaged from the impact of the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.