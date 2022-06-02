‘Pak will break into pieces’: Ex-PM Khan warns of civil war if polls not announced soon

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned of a civil war saying that the country would “break into pieces” if the establishment didn’t announce elections soon.

In an interview to local a television channel Bol News, Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April, said, “We will see if they allow us to go towards elections through legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go towards [a] civil war.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief further said there was "no question" of returning to the National Assembly as that would "mean accepting the conspiracy" that had removed his government.

He claimed that Indian think tanks based in abroad are conspiring to break Balochistan province from Pakistan.

"Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure," Khan said, without mentioning who he is pressuring.

Sharply reacting to Khan’s statements, PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices. Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits & talk about division of Pakistan.”

Ever since removed from office earlier this year, Khan had been demanding fresh elections claiming that his government was ousted because of a so-called conspiracy hatched by US.

According to him, the incumbent coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party was "imported" and not a true representative of the Pakistani people.

Imran said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide," he warned.

The former PM led his thousands of supporters to Islamabad last Wednesday in a protest and had planned to stage a sit-in until new elections were announced but abruptly called off the sit-in at the last minute after making it to the capital.

He later threatened to return after six days if the government failed to give a date for snap polls in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

