Pak police nab man from graveyard for murdering his wife who was a US citizen

In a shocking incident, local police in Lahore nabbed a Pakistani man from a graveyard for allegedly murdering his American citizen wife and then making an attempt to bury her, Pakistan's local media outlets said. The cemetery is near the Bandianwala Bridge in the Lahore Factory Area.

SP Cantonment Owais Shafiq said the police acted swiftly after receiving a distress call through the 15 emergency helpline. The timely intervention resulted in the arrest of the suspect before he could carry out his plan to bury the deceased American woman, identified as Diana Christo Khan. The individual in custody, Kazim Kamal Khan, was caught in the act during the early hours of Saturday while attempting to bury his wife's body.

Local residents reportedly spotted him near the cemetery and immediately alerted the authorities.

Both local law enforcement and a forensic team were dispatched to the scene. Subsequently, a comprehensive investigation was launched, encompassing various angles of the case.

As a standard procedure, the body of the deceased was transported to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Tragic circumstances surrounding the case

Initial findings from the ongoing investigation point towards a distressing scenario. Police said that it appears the suspect, Kazim Kamal Khan, subjected his wife to physical abuse that ultimately led to her tragic demise.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be unveiled through further forensic examinations and a more detailed investigation.

Legal proceedings

An official case has been registered against the accused, Kazim Kamal Khan, based on the complaint filed by the police.

As the investigation continues to unfold, more insights are anticipated into the events that transpired leading up to this heinous crime.

In December 2021, an unsettling incident came to light involving Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American woman, who lost her life at the hands of her husband, Rizwan Habib, as reported by ARY News.

The specifics of Swati's tragic demise emerged following a thorough investigation. After she returned to Pakistan, her whereabouts remained a mystery for over two months. The shroud of uncertainty surrounding her disappearance was finally lifted through the course of the inquiry.

Upon facing interrogation, Swati's husband, Rizwan Habib, admitted to the crime, shedding light on the grim details of the incident. Swati's distressing saga began on October 16 when she went missing.

Her family asserted that she had obtained a divorce from Habib, a claim he vehemently refuted, according to the report. Subsequently, it was revealed that there was a property dispute between Habib and Swati.