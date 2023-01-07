Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief amid economic crisis

Economic troubles in Pakistan are not new as the nation has been reeling because of the high cost of living for quite some time now. Authorities recently directed markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and wedding halls to close early to conserve energy.

To tackle the situation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva. Sharif aimed at breaking the deadlock over the release of the next tranche of assistance for the country.

The Pakistani prime minister said that he received a call from IMF Managing Director Georgieva. They talked about the issue of disbursement of an already pledged loan, Sharif said while addressing a business gathering on Friday.

Sharif said, "I told the IMF that we cannot put more burden on our masses. I also urged that the IMF should send its delegation to Pakistan for talks."

The problems are not appearing to go away for Pakistan as IMF has refused to issue the new instalment of the already agreed loan. The reason behind the rejection was Pakistan not being able to live up to the promises it made when the stalled loan of $6 billion was restored in 2022.

Several factors have combined to put Pakistan's economy in dire strait, including tumbling GDP growth, global inflation due to the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war, expensive imports due to the fall in the currency, and plunging forex reserves. Unprecedented floods in 2022 made the situation even worse for the nation.

