Pak court suspends ban on broadcasting Imran's speeches; raps electronic watchdog

The Islamabad High Court has suspended the ban imposed on live broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches.

The court directed Pakistan's regulatory body to nominate a person to appear before it and justify the ban order. The electronic watchdog had banned Imran's speeches after the former prime minister allegedly made provocative statements at a rally earlier this month.

Islamabad High Court judge said the broadcast body had "exceeded its authority" with the hearing set on September 5. Last week Pakistan's anti-terror court had barred police from arresting Imran until September 1 and granted him interim bail.

Imran was booked for allegedly threatening a judge and two police officers at a public meeting in Islamabad and was charged under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Imran's lawyers submitted a plea in court asking for pre-arrest bail for Imran as the judge had earlier granted him protected bail until August 25.

Imran had stepped down as prime minister earlier this year. The PTI chief has been conducting mass rallies while criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government over corruption.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been in detention over sedition charges. Gill has been accused of inciting mutiny in the Pakistan Army. Gill has also been charged by police with possessing an illegal weapon.

Imran however backed his party leader while asserting that Gill was being tortured in custody. "That includes the inspector general, deputy inspector general of police and a magistrate who sent him on physical remand despite knowing he was tortured," Imran said while adding that, "There is no law here and any charges can be brought against anyone."

(With inputs from Agencies)

