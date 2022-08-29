Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in trouble following more audio leaks

In a series of audio leaks, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has landed itself into more visible trouble where two of his key party members are allegedly heard talking about derailing the IMF program.

The audio leaks, that between Senator Shaukat Tareen, the former finance minister and his conversations with Mohsin Laghari, the finance minister of Punjab province and Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, both of whom are ruled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the provincial governments.

In the audio leaked, Shaukat Tareen is heard giving instructions on writing a letter to the Federal showing the provinces' ineligibility to fulfil the commitments with the federal government in order to proceed with the IMF, owing to the flood situation. The Punjab finance minister is heard asking Shaukat Tareen, whether this would damage the state of Pakistan, KP Finance Minister also calls the move in his conversation as a blackmailing tactic.

ALSO READ | International aid reaches flood-stricken Pakistan; death toll crosses 1000-mark

While the call talks about sending a copy of the letters informally to the IMF, KPKs finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has denied sending any such copy to any IMF representative.

On Friday, a letter surfaced on social media which was confirmed by the KP minister as his writing where the province of KPK expressed their ineligibility to the federal government to fulfil their commitments to the IMF, due to mis-commitments and flood situation.

The move was widely critiqued and was seen as PTI's efforts to torpedo the IMF deal ahead of the groups board meeting on Monday.

ALSO READ | Pak journalist booked for misquoting Imran Khan over 'blasphemous' remarks

The ruling parties criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for “playing politics” after it allegedly refused to implement the terms of the IMF agreement in a letter as part of “a ploy to plunge Pakistan into a flood of economic crisis.

While the veracity of the audio has been confirmed by PTI while defending that there was nothing wrong said or against law in it, it also remains unclear until the filing of this report as to who recorded and leaked the conversation.

So audio call btwn Tarin & prov FM leaked. There is nothing illegal or wrong in the convo. We have publicly opposed the terms on which imported govt is taking loan from #IMF. But what is illegal is the wire tapping done on conversation without court order. A criminal offence. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 29, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.