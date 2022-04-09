Over fear of losing match, Imran Khan first captain to run away with wickets: Bilawal Bhutto

At no-trust debate in Parliament, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that PM Imran Khan seems to be the first captain, who is running from the pitch with wickets as he fears he’ll lose the match.

During his speech, he said that he had warned PM many days ago that - this man, while pointing to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will trap you and today PM has been trapped.

He also urged the Speaker to proceed with the voting procedure. "You are not alone - in the past - as decisions of many speakers were set aside," he said.

Also Read: Pak PM Imran Khan claims US official behind ‘foreign conspiracy’ to oust him

"The rhetoric of foreign conspiracy is going around too much - if they want to discuss on the issue we can discuss for many days, but today please follow the court order and proceed with voting," he added.

Pointing at Imran's absence from Parliament, he said the captain had run away as he was not capable of defending himself. "This fight is not between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but its fight between supporters of democracy and who want to destroy the democracy. The reality is that Imran Khan is afraid of free and fair elections," Bilawal continued.

Watch: Pakistan national assembly session reconvenes after delay

"We won't allow any conspiracy to destroy our constitution, which was built with blood and hard work of our elders," he added.

Bilawal urged the Speaker to follow the court order and conduct voting today. “If no voting is happening, we will remain sitting here,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)