Out of shadows: Mysterious Taliban spokesman finally faces cameras

Taliban, firmly in power now in Afghanistan, held a press conference on Tuesday that was regarded by many news outlets as 'historic'. The insurgent group, dreaded because of their brutal rule in late 90s, fielded questions from journalists on issues like women's rights, new Afghan government and more.

As much as it was surprising for many to see an insurgent group hold a press conference, it was special for another reason.

It was the first time that Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, faced the cameras. Mujahid was in touch with journalists around the world for more than a decade. But nobody had seen his face. It was also rumoured that Zabiullah Mujahid were several people rather than just one.

Reactions were forthcoming from journalists around the world about Mujahid facing the cameras on Tuesday.

"The photo of Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, who was more responsive and active than the entire team of Ghani’s spokespeople — for over a decade. I have spoken with him & texted him a lot. But this is the first time I am seeing his face," tweeted Sharif Hasan, a New York Times Reporter.

Veteran BBC journalist John Simpson even called Zabiullah a 'relatively moderate, pleasant man' in his tweet.

"I’ve know the Taliban spokesman at today’s press conference in Kabul for many years. Zabihullah Mujahid is a relatively moderate, pleasant man. But he’s seeking to calm the world’s fears, & he only speaks for one part of the Taliban movement," he tweeted.