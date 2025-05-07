The precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces past midnight in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation against the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam led to several emergency measures by the Pakistani government and local authorities.

Several cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province were put on high alert, and airports were closed.

The Islamabad International Airport has been shut down for flights, and all flights headed to the capital have been diverted to Karachi. Pakistan’s airspace has been completely closed.

“A befitting reply will be given at the time and place of our choosing,” said DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, adding that Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate in a manner it deems appropriate.

Reports emerged of shelling in different areas of Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where India was reportedly shelling on the front lines. However, the Pakistan Army is said to be retaliating.

Hospitals on high alert

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has directed all public hospitals across the province to remain on high alert in response to escalating Indian aggression. Medical superintendents (MS) and chief officers (COs) of all hospitals have been instructed to prepare for any emergency situation. The minister also ordered the formation of quick response teams.

“We stand firmly with the Pakistan Army,” said Khawaja Imran Nazir. “The entire nation stands united with our armed forces in this critical time,” he said.

Meanwhile, fighter jets were reportedly seen flying over Faisalabad, sparking concern among residents. According to aviation sources, overflying operations by foreign airlines through Pakistani airspace have been temporarily suspended. However, flight operations for arrivals and departures at Pakistani airports are proceeding as usual.

In Kot Momin, loud sounds of warplanes caused panic among locals, prompting many to rush out of their homes.

In Multan, India’s strikes under Operation Sindoor led to the declaration of an emergency at Nishtar Hospital. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that all doctors and staff have been instructed to stay on high alert.

In Bahawalpur, a missile attack reportedly targeted a religious seminary. As per reports, 14 injured individuals were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities and additional injuries.

In Sialkot, all lights around the airport premises and surrounding areas have been turned off as a precautionary measure, according to an airport spokesperson.