One-third Afghan population at risk of severe or acute hunger, says WFP

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday that one in every three Afghans was at risk of severe or acute hunger. The total number is pegged at 14 million people. The situation has erupted due to combined efforts of war and drought linked to global warming.

The dire assessment comes as the country faces an uncertain future after the Taliban routed the government to take power over the weekend.

"2021 is an extraordinarily difficult year for Afghanistan," WFP representative and country director Mary-Ellen McGroarty told AFP in a telephone interview from Kabul.

McGroarty warned of "horrendous humanitarian crisis unfolding. She said that she intended to remain in the South Asian nation with the WFP "to deliver the much needed humanitarian response that is now required"

The war-torn country is facing its second severe drought in three years, on top of the fighting and displacement of people, she said.

"We are in a dire situation, the latest analysis indicates that 14 million people are already at risk of severe or acute hunger," McGroarty added, adding that two million children are at risk of malnutrition.

Wheat production has fallen 40 percent after one of the driest periods in almost 30 years.

"It's had a devastating impact as well on livestock," McGroarty explained.

"As the conflict has escalated right across the country, farmers are unable to harvest the land, they're fleeing from their homes," she said.

Orchards have been destroyed in some areas, along with civilian infrastructure such as bridges, dams and roads.

"So, today, when you have the combined impact of the conflict with the drought, food is getting expensive."

The price of a bag of wheat is today 24 percent higher than the five-year average.

(With inputs from agencies)

