Oli-Prachanda rift resurfaces: Nepal's ruling party is now divided into two camps

Rift has resurfaced in Nepal's ruling Communist Party last week following a meeting between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his opponent Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", with the premier hinting at splitting the ruling party.

Nepal’s ruling party is now divided into two camps. The Oli camp and the Prachanda camp. Both sides have launched a signature campaign to prove they are bigger than the other.

This comes at a time when India and Nepal have managed to reach a thaw. Key members of the Indian establishment are going to Nepal.

According to the Nepali press, Nepal's prime minister discussed the border issue with the Indian army chief. Nepal is keen on the resumption of high-level visits in different sectors. Oli told general Naravane that any misunderstanding can be resolved through talks.

The army chief had travelled to Nepal last week. He has conferred the title of honorary general of Nepal army.

This is a decades-old tradition, it began in 1950. When General KM Cariappa was decorated with the title. The practise began as an effort to reflect the strong ties between the militaries of both countries.

By conferring General Naravane with the title Kathmandu sent a message, that it remains committed to its partnership with India.



(With inputs from agencies)