Nine Indians among 10 killed in Maldives building inferno  

At least 10 workers, nine of them Indian nationals, were killed after a fire engulfed a building where several foreign workers were staying in the capital Male city of Maldives.

According to officials, 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of the building while resuce operation is on to locate others.

Another person killed in the blaze was a Bangladesh national, a security official told AFP news agency.

Though details about the cause of fire is yet to emerge, reports claim that the fire originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

"We have found 10 bodies," a fire service official said, adding that it took them about four hours to put out the fire, according to news agency AFP.

The Indian High Commission in Maldives expressed condolences over the tragic incident and said that they are in close contact with the family members of the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a tweet.

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that he has launched a probe into the incident.

“The dangerous fire incident in the city yesterday is a very sad incident. Many people have lost their lives and a large number have been injured. The incident is currently being investigated. Condolences to the families of the deceased,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said they have set up an evacuation centre in a nearby stadium.

“NDMA has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male’. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” it said in a tweet.

