Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 27,000-mark

Nepal's COVID-19 tally crossed 27,000-mark on Monday after 581 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, a senior heath official has said.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Jageshwar Gautam said that 581 people were found infected with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 27,241.

A total of 11,520 people have been tested at various labs across the country in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have taken the tests stands at 529,427, the official said.

The spokesperson said that 159 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after recovery from various health facilities since Sunday.

As of Monday, 17,495 persons had recovered from the novel coronavirus disease. There are currently 9,639 COVID-19 active patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres in Nepal.

Kathmandu valley recorded 168 COVID-19 cases on Monday. A total of 1,559 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in the valley since August 1.

One person each from Rautahat, Morang, and Kathmandu died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 107, the spokesperson said.