Pakistan registers 488 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 289,213

Pakistan registered 488 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 289,213, the health ministry said on Monday.

The death toll reached 6,175 with seven more fatalities reported overnight.

While 269,087 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, 771 others are in critical condition, the ministry said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 126,182 cases, followed by Punjab at 95,447, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,215, Islamabad at 15,390, Balochistan at 12,295, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,502 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,184 cases.

Health authorities have so far conducted 2,299,602 tests, including 22,448 in the last 24 hours, to detect the viral infection, the ministry said.