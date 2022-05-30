Nepal Tara Air plane crash: 16 bodies recovered including of 4 Indians

The rescue workers have found 16 dead bodies from the wreckage of the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's hilly Mustang area on May 30, 2022, with 22 passengers on board, including four Indians.

After nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were discovered at 14,500 feet in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, according to the Nepal Army.

Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal tweeted today that the accident site has been identified in Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang district, along with a photo of the debris showing the plane's tail number clearly visible.

Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy), and their children Dhanush and Ritika were among the four Indians named on the airline's passenger list. The family lived in Thane, a suburb of Mumbai.

The Nepali Army discovered the crash site of the Tara Airlines plane earlier this morning. In addition to a three-member Nepali crew, the turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane carried four Indian nationals, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers.

The plane, which was built in Canada, was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom, a major tourist destination in central Nepal.

