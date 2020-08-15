Nepal reports 468 new coronavirus cases; tally crosses 26,000

Nepal's COVID-19 tally has crossed 26,000-mark as 468 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Saturday, according to a senior health official.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) also confirmed in an update that three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the country, taking the number of fatalities to 102.

In the past 24 hours, Nepal has detected 468 new coronavirus cases, pushing the natinal tally to 26,019, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the MoHP.

Nepal has conducted 11,047 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at various laboratories across the nation in the past 24 hours. So far, 505,660 COVID-19 tests have been done across the country, the official said.

As many as 124 people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have recovered and have been discharged from different health facilities.A total of 17,201 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in Nepal.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 8,193 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country, the health ministry said.