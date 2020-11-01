Nepal reports 2,824 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 173,567

Nepal's COVID-19 tally reached 173,567 cases on Sunday as the country reported 2,824 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 23 more coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 960.

The number of active cases stands at 37,765 as 134,842 people have made a successful recovery, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

A total of 3,620 people have been discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, national capital Kathmandu confirmed 1,357 new cases on Sunday.

